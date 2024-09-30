Open in App
    • KSNT News

    Top Kansas election official doubles-down on USPS criticism ahead of election

    By Matthew Self,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nlsd_0vpJdOkt00

    TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab continues to hammer the USPS this month over alleged mail-in ballot failures as the General Election day draws near.

    Schwab issued a new letter criticizing the USPS on Sept. 30 about “a critical issue” his office highlighted following the conclusion of the 2024 Primary Election in August. The issue in question came to light on Sept. 9 when Schwab accused the USPS of mishandling 1,000 legally cast ballots in the Primary Election.

    In the new letter, Schwab condemns the “generic reply” he received from the USPS following the Sept. 9 letter. He claims the USPS has failed to address the issues he raised initially earlier in the month.

    “I am deeply troubled by the USPS’s dismissal of these concerns, especially given the November General Election is weeks away,” Schwab said. “Rather than working with use to find solutions, they chose to overlook the problem.”

    Verizon outage causes thousands to lose service nationwide Monday

    27 News reached out the USPS following the first letter and received a response on Sept. 11 on action being taken regarding the concerns brought up by Schwab. The USPS has yet to issue a response to Schwab’s newest letter.

    You can read the full Sept. 30 letter from Schwab to the USPS below or by clicking here .

    09 24 24 Secretary Schwab Rebuttal Letter to Usps by Matthew Self on Scribd

    For more local news, click here . Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts . Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here .

    Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    WOW
    1d ago
    What has gone wrong with every corporation every shipping company in American all at once. Getting really sick of it. DEI IS the old Peter principle. That’s what happened
    Boemont 206
    2d ago
    yeah I had to pay a late fee on my car insurance because the check arrived after the due date. send it a week and a half before it was due.
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

