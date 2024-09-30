Top Kansas election official doubles-down on USPS criticism ahead of election

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab continues to hammer the USPS this month over alleged mail-in ballot failures as the General Election day draws near.

Schwab issued a new letter criticizing the USPS on Sept. 30 about “a critical issue” his office highlighted following the conclusion of the 2024 Primary Election in August. The issue in question came to light on Sept. 9 when Schwab accused the USPS of mishandling 1,000 legally cast ballots in the Primary Election.

In the new letter, Schwab condemns the “generic reply” he received from the USPS following the Sept. 9 letter. He claims the USPS has failed to address the issues he raised initially earlier in the month.

“I am deeply troubled by the USPS’s dismissal of these concerns, especially given the November General Election is weeks away,” Schwab said. “Rather than working with use to find solutions, they chose to overlook the problem.”

27 News reached out the USPS following the first letter and received a response on Sept. 11 on action being taken regarding the concerns brought up by Schwab. The USPS has yet to issue a response to Schwab’s newest letter.

You can read the full Sept. 30 letter from Schwab to the USPS below or by clicking here .

09 24 24 Secretary Schwab Rebuttal Letter to Usps by Matthew Self on Scribd

