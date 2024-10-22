Ballot drop box damaged in Bel Aire

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A viewer called KSN News on Tuesday to report that a Sedgwick County ballot drop box outside Bel Aire City Hall is damaged.

A KSN News photojournalist went to check the damage. While he was there, police officers were also checking the box. They saw no evidence that someone tried to pry it open.

A ballot box in Bel Aire was damaged, Oct. 22, 2024. (KSN News Photo)

Instead, police believe that since the box is adjacent to the parking lot, the damage was caused by someone backing into it.

KSN News asked the Sedgwick County election office about the damage and got this response:

“We are aware of the damage and working on a plan to replace the box. There is no evidence that it was intentional damage. The Bel Aire police think someone backed into it. Sedgwick County election staff

The damage did not bother at least one voter. She inserted her ballot while KSN News was at the ballot box.

The election office replaced the box by 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sedgwick County has 14 ballot drop boxes, which are available at all hours during active early voting periods.

The boxes will be closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

