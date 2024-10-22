Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSN News

    Ballot drop box damaged in Bel Aire

    By Laura McMillan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGzaC_0wHieMz200

    SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A viewer called KSN News on Tuesday to report that a Sedgwick County ballot drop box outside Bel Aire City Hall is damaged.

    A KSN News photojournalist went to check the damage. While he was there, police officers were also checking the box. They saw no evidence that someone tried to pry it open.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sext_0wHieMz200
    A ballot box in Bel Aire was damaged, Oct. 22, 2024. (KSN News Photo)

    Instead, police believe that since the box is adjacent to the parking lot, the damage was caused by someone backing into it.

    KSN News asked the Sedgwick County election office about the damage and got this response:

    “We are aware of the damage and working on a plan to replace the box. There is no evidence that it was intentional damage. The Bel Aire police think someone backed into it.

    Sedgwick County election staff
    Important election dates in Sedgwick County

    The damage did not bother at least one voter. She inserted her ballot while KSN News was at the ballot box.

    The election office replaced the box by 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Sedgwick County has 14 ballot drop boxes, which are available at all hours during active early voting periods.

    The boxes will be closed at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Julia Benson
    1d ago
    All voting should be done inside a building and registration verified.
    S S
    1d ago
    And they want is too put its in a drop box.Not with all the TRUMP CRONIES🤪🤪🤪🤪
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    KBI: Man killed, allegedly by cellmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility
    KSN News19 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being impaled by swordfish
    KSN News1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KSN News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    KSN News1 day ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    KSN News4 hours ago
    Kentucky lawmaker dies weeks after lawnmower plunges into swimming pool
    KSN News2 hours ago
    Lawsuits over posts after Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting tossed
    KSN News1 day ago
    ‘Profoundly helpful’: Matthew Sweet’s team raises fundraising goal after ’90s rocker suffers stroke on tour
    KSN News2 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    JD Vance cited this ex-Kansas official to back up immigrant housing claims. Who is she?
    The Kansas City Star6 days ago
    Police give update on child buried in Rose Hill yard
    KSN News2 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KSN News1 day ago
    Wichita mother said, ‘I shot my baby,’ affidavit claims
    KSN News23 hours ago
    Murder, kidnapping arrest in Manhattan
    KSN News2 days ago
    Catholic schoolgirls storm McDonalds, wreak mayhem dressed in Ronald McDonald costumes
    New York Post1 day ago
    Video: Suspected drunken driver passes within feet of Harris’ motorcade in Wisconsin
    KSN News23 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KSN News4 days ago
    Presidential election voting starts Monday in Sedgwick County
    KSN News3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Man extremely critical after he was hit by a car in northeast Wichita
    KSN News2 days ago
    Friends hold vigil for girl who died after being hit by car
    KSN News2 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KSN News1 day ago
    What happens if a candidate dies after ballots are printed in Kansas?
    KSN News2 hours ago
    Debris peeks out of Cheney Lake as water levels fall
    KSN News1 day ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    KSN News2 days ago
    Sedgwick County Zoo needs more space for baby elephants
    KSN News1 day ago
    Asheville annual holiday tradition canceled due to Helene
    KSN News2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy