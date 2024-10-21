Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSN News

    Think you could win a spelling bee? Here’s your chance

    By Laura McMillan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnnqk_0wGELAqQ00

    WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last year’s adult spelling bee at the library was so successful that the Wichita Public Library is holding another one.

    Teams of one to four contestants will compete for the top prize on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. Second Street.

    The teams will compete in single-error elimination rounds of increasing difficulty until there is a winner. The top three teams will win a special prize.

    Evergy to build 2 natural gas plants in Kansas

    Last year’s spelling bee included teams with creative names and fun outfits. There was a lot of laughter, as well as some intense spellers.

    The Adult Spelling Bee is free for both the public and the contestants. Teams can register in advance on the library’s website , by calling 316-261-8500 , or on-site between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 8. Only one person on the team needs to register, but list all of your team members as “guests” to ensure there are enough seats available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Cindy Windwalkertaylor
    1d ago
    absolutely not I can't spell worth nothing
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms Monday, temps remain toasty
    KSN News2 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KSN News13 hours ago
    Walmart announces plans to deliver prescriptions nationwide in as soon as 30 minutes
    KSN News21 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KSN News1 day ago
    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
    KSN News1 day ago
    Ballet Wichita’s ‘The Nutcracker’ returns for 50th year
    KSN News1 day ago
    Local leaders attend Las Vegas convention, attempt to bring new aviation business to Wichita
    KSN News13 hours ago
    KHP trooper warns of ‘tire gator’ danger on Kansas highways
    KSN News2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KSN News20 hours ago
    Debris peeks out of Cheney Lake as water levels fall
    KSN News13 hours ago
    Presidential election voting starts Monday in Sedgwick County
    KSN News2 days ago
    Sixth grader works to save historical home in Luray
    KSN News10 hours ago
    Friends hold vigil for girl who died after being hit by car
    KSN News1 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KSN News16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    KSN News1 day ago
    These are the ‘rattiest’ cities in the US, according to Orkin’s 2024 report
    KSN News16 hours ago
    Inmate death reported at El Dorado Correctional Facility
    KSN News11 hours ago
    Man extremely critical after he was hit by a car in northeast Wichita
    KSN News1 day ago
    Evergy to build 2 natural gas plants in Kansas
    KSN News1 day ago
    Surfer dies after being impaled by swordfish
    KSN News9 hours ago
    Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City welcomes new bighorn sheep
    KSN News17 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    KSN News21 hours ago
    Wichita gets look at how much water rates could increase
    KSN News14 hours ago
    Sobriety checkpoint in Derby this weekend
    KSN News21 hours ago
    Garden City Fire Department giving out free smoke alarms, installation
    KSN News1 day ago
    Shipping broker ordered to pay back Wichita-area customer
    KSN News1 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    KSN News20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy