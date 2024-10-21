Think you could win a spelling bee? Here’s your chance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last year’s adult spelling bee at the library was so successful that the Wichita Public Library is holding another one.

Teams of one to four contestants will compete for the top prize on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. Second Street.

The teams will compete in single-error elimination rounds of increasing difficulty until there is a winner. The top three teams will win a special prize.

Last year’s spelling bee included teams with creative names and fun outfits. There was a lot of laughter, as well as some intense spellers.

The Adult Spelling Bee is free for both the public and the contestants. Teams can register in advance on the library’s website , by calling 316-261-8500 , or on-site between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 8. Only one person on the team needs to register, but list all of your team members as “guests” to ensure there are enough seats available.

