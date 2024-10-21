Murder, kidnapping arrest in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has been arrested on charges of murder and kidnapping.

It began Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. when police responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. 4th Street in Manhattan. When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man identified as Don Stovall, who was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday morning, the Riley County Police Department executed a search warrant in the 3600 block of Saddlehorn Trail. That led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Ogden man.

He is being held on a $1 million bond for first-degree murder and kidnapping. Formal charges are still pending.

