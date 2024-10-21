Kansas deputy burned after motorcycle chase ends in fire

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started as a routine traffic stop in Barton County turned into a chase and ended with a deputy being taken to a Wichita hospital because of burns.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before 4 p.m. Sunday when a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle that did not have a license plate. The bike was in the 300 block of Southwest 50th Road.

The deputy said the motorcyclist refused to stop, and a chase began, going approximately 12 miles into Pawnee County.

According to the sheriff, the biker drove into a pasture, where he lost control and crashed. A Pawnee County deputy and a Barton County deputy were trying to restrain the suspect when one of the vehicles set the field on fire.

The deputies say the suspect continued to resist as they tried to deal with him and the fire. They finally got him in handcuffs.

The Pawnee County deputy suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a Wichita area hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire damaged the Barton County patrol vehicle and destroyed the man’s Suzuki motorcycle.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old suspect from Hudson was booked on suspicion of:

Attempt to flee and elude,

Driving while revoked, and

Aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff says the man also has two outstanding warrants from Kiowa and Ellsworth counties, and was being sought for questioning about an arson case in the city of Otis in Rush County.

