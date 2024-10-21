Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSN News

    Kansas deputy burned after motorcycle chase ends in fire

    By Laura McMillan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17C3eJ_0wFv0FhJ00

    BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started as a routine traffic stop in Barton County turned into a chase and ended with a deputy being taken to a Wichita hospital because of burns.

    The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says it started just before 4 p.m. Sunday when a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle that did not have a license plate. The bike was in the 300 block of Southwest 50th Road.

    The deputy said the motorcyclist refused to stop, and a chase began, going approximately 12 miles into Pawnee County.

    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

    According to the sheriff, the biker drove into a pasture, where he lost control and crashed. A Pawnee County deputy and a Barton County deputy were trying to restrain the suspect when one of the vehicles set the field on fire.

    The deputies say the suspect continued to resist as they tried to deal with him and the fire. They finally got him in handcuffs.

    The Pawnee County deputy suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a Wichita area hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

    The fire damaged the Barton County patrol vehicle and destroyed the man’s Suzuki motorcycle.

    The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old suspect from Hudson was booked on suspicion of:

    • Attempt to flee and elude,
    • Driving while revoked, and
    • Aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

    The sheriff says the man also has two outstanding warrants from Kiowa and Ellsworth counties, and was being sought for questioning about an arson case in the city of Otis in Rush County.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Driver gets whopping fine for speeding in Kansas town
    KSN News6 days ago
    Man extremely critical after he was hit by a car in northeast Wichita
    KSN News1 day ago
    Inmate dies at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
    KSN News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Firefighter hospitalized after fighting south Wichita house fire
    KSN News2 days ago
    Man unearths Nickerson ring hidden for 48 years at Cheney Lake due to low lake levels
    KSN News6 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KSN News23 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KSN News1 day ago
    Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong to severe storms Monday, temps remain toasty
    KSN News2 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KSN News17 hours ago
    Inmate death reported at El Dorado Correctional Facility
    KSN News14 hours ago
    Girl Scouts slammed over ‘insane’ price hike as parents warn troops will ‘disappear’ after first fee change in 8 years
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Local leaders attend Las Vegas convention, attempt to bring new aviation business to Wichita
    KSN News17 hours ago
    Asheville annual holiday tradition canceled due to Helene
    KSN News1 day ago
    McPherson house total loss after fire that started in garage
    KSN News20 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being impaled by swordfish
    KSN News13 hours ago
    Murder, kidnapping arrest in Manhattan
    KSN News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Ballot drop box damaged in Bel Aire
    KSN News21 hours ago
    Who is ‘spiking’ Forest Service roads in Oregon?
    KSN News3 hours ago
    Gas leak under control in Andover
    KSN News1 day ago
    Lawsuits over posts after Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting tossed
    KSN News21 hours ago
    Biologists say increase in military activity is pushing Fort Riley elk to explore more of Kansas
    KSN News1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KSN News3 days ago
    1 dead after crash involving train and semi in Butler County
    KSN News1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KSN News2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Presidential election voting starts Monday in Sedgwick County
    KSN News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy