Evergy to build 2 natural gas plants in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy announced that it will build two 705 MW high-efficiency natural gas plants in Kansas.

One plant will be located south of Hutchinson in Reno County, and the other will be built in northwest Sumner County. The plant in Sumner County will start providing electricity in 2029, and the plant in Reno County will follow a year later.

Evergy says the plant will meet stringent emissions standards, support the growing economy and bring good-paying jobs and tax dollars to the state.

Sumner County plant (Courtesy: Evergy)

“As Kansas and Missouri are seeing historic opportunities for attracting new businesses to our area, Evergy is committed to providing the affordable, reliable and sustainable energy our customers need. This growth benefits all customers by helping to hold down prices,” David Campbell, Evergy Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release.

More than 500 jobs will be created at each plant during construction. After a 10-year exemption, each plant will provide more than $500 million in property tax revenues over its service life and will bring to the communities 20-40 skilled craft jobs that pay more than $90,000 annually.

Gov. Laura Kelly and legislative leaders attended the announcement.

