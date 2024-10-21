Open in App
    • KSN News

    Evergy to build 2 natural gas plants in Kansas

    By Ryan Newton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2sBb_0wFt70IE00

    WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy announced that it will build two 705 MW high-efficiency natural gas plants in Kansas.

    One plant will be located south of Hutchinson in Reno County, and the other will be built in northwest Sumner County. The plant in Sumner County will start providing electricity in 2029, and the plant in Reno County will follow a year later.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eSac_0wFt70IE00

    Evergy says the plant will meet stringent emissions standards, support the growing economy and bring good-paying jobs and tax dollars to the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmE1W_0wFt70IE00
    Sumner County plant (Courtesy: Evergy)

    “As Kansas and Missouri are seeing historic opportunities for attracting new businesses to our area, Evergy is committed to providing the affordable, reliable and sustainable energy our customers need. This growth benefits all customers by helping to hold down prices,” David Campbell, Evergy Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release.

    Kansas deputy burned after motorcycle chase ends in fire

    More than 500 jobs will be created at each plant during construction. After a 10-year exemption, each plant will provide more than $500 million in property tax revenues over its service life and will bring to the communities 20-40 skilled craft jobs that pay more than $90,000 annually.

    Gov. Laura Kelly and legislative leaders attended the announcement.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

    4America
    1d ago
    Let’s hope we pay less for gas and they don’t ship it out of state and make us pay to ship it like the wind power.
    Eddie Haskell
    1d ago
    Thank you governor Kelly for bringing more good jobs to Kansas
