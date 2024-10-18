Sedgwick County to hold hazardous waste drop-off on Oct. 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host a free household hazardous waste collection event outside the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The drop-off site will be in Parking Lot A. The event is intended for individual households, not businesses.

Residents may drop off items, including paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs for recycling or proper disposal at no charge. Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers and controlled substances will not be accepted. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and allow Sedgwick County staff to unload the materials intended for disposal.

For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 316-660-7464 or click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.