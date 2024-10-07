Open in App
    No charges for Salina teacher after student injured in weight room

    By Laura McMillan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQqsK_0vxslbJ900

    SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A middle school teacher in Salina will not face criminal charges after a weight room incident that injured a student.

    On Sept. 6, a 13-year-old boy was bench pressing in the South Middle School weight room. According to the Salina Police Department, when the student finished the exercise, the teacher, a 39-year-old man, sat on him.

    Police say the student passed out shortly afterward and rolled off the bench, striking his head on a portion of the bench and getting a cut on his head.

    3 suspects in Kansas women’s deaths face new charges

    USD 305 Salina Public Schools placed the teacher on administrative leave while the police department investigated. Police say they interviewed everyone present during the incident and then forwarded the case to the Salina Municipal Court. The court asked the Saline County Attorney’s Office to review it.

    On Monday, police announced that the Saline County Attorney declined to prosecute the case because he could not establish criminal intent since most of the witnesses thought the incident was playful in nature.

    The Salina school district said it conducted a separate and independent investigation of the incident. Its investigation is also completed. For now, the teacher is still on administrative leave.

    “The individual is on administrative leave at this time and will remain so through final employment determination by the board,” said Jennifer Camien, USD 305 communications director.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Lovecraft
    1d ago
    Those who can't do, teach. Those who can't teach, coach. This guy can't coach
