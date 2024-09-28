Open in App
    • KSN News

    Evergy crews head to Kentucky for Helene cleanup

    By Wil Day,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1Gjb_0vnCwlFi00

    TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy says around 120 linecrews and support staff left Saturday morning to restore power in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

    Helene made landfall late Thursday as a powerful category 4 storm. It continued on a destructive path across the southeast before weakening to a tropical storm. The storm has killed dozens and left millions without power .

    Evergy tells KSN News crews left before dawn this morning and are en route to Eastern Kentucky to assist AEP in restoring power to the mountainous region. In addition, around 200 contractors who work with Evergy are headed to Indiana to assist with power restoration there.

    How to help victims of Hurricane Helene

    “Evergy is supporting the second wave of the storm,” says Ryan Mulvany, Vice President of Distribution. “The first wave hit Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. There was a lot of staging in that part of the country. As the storm moved north, we’re now backfilling resources that had already gone down to support the southeast.”

    The workers are just part of the over 50,000 from 30 states, Washington D.C, and Canada, who have responded to help restore power to the region.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

