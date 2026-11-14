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For new and expecting mothers, preparing for a baby can be an exciting experience, but the cost of necessities can add up quickly. For families facing financial challenges, getting everything they need can feel overwhelming.

That’s where Birth It Forward is stepping in to make a difference.

WATCH | Birth It Forward event helps KC families access essentials, holiday support

Mother’s Closet: Birth It Forward Helps Kansas City Families Access Baby Essentials and Holiday Support

Through its monthly Mother’s Closet events, Birth It Forward provides families throughout the Kansas City metro area with free clothing, baby supplies and essential resources. The traveling pop-up event visits local parks, libraries and community spaces, making it easier for families to find the items they need without worrying about the cost.

For Rosie, an expecting mother who attended Saturday's event, finding affordable maternity essentials was especially important.

La'Nita Brooks Rosie, expecting mom

“It does. It adds up a lot,” Rosie said of the rising cost of preparing for a baby.

With prices continuing to climb, she said community resources like Mother’s Closet are becoming increasingly valuable.

“I think it’s really important, especially because everything is so expensive and is so hard,” she said.

Rosie even made a long drive to attend the event, hoping to find a specific maternity item.

“I drove a little far out because I was really looking for a maternity band,” she explained.

Fortunately, her search was successful.

“Oh, I found one,” she said.

La'Nita Brooks Rosie, expecting mom

Mother’s Closet was launched in 2021 by KC Women’s Ministry, an organization founded in 2019 by a group of doulas who recognized a gap in pregnancy and postpartum care for low-income families.

What began as a shared commitment to making doula services more accessible grew into a broader effort to support families with the resources they need before and after welcoming a baby.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KC Women’s Ministry partnered with area nonprofits to develop a model of care that provided free birth and postpartum doula services to families receiving WIC benefits, along with sliding-scale options for other families.

In 2021, the organization expanded its mission by introducing Mother’s Closet, a monthly community event where families can receive clothing and other necessities at no cost.

Today, KC Women’s Ministry and the Pregnancy and Postpartum Resource Center (PPRC) have joined forces to become Birth It Forward, bringing their shared missions together to strengthen support for families throughout pregnancy, birth and postpartum.

La'Nita Brooks April Matusiak, Mother’s Closet administrator

April Matusiak, Mother’s Closet administrator, said the goal is simple: make sure families can get help when they need it.

“Expenses on everything, the prices are going up, and a lot of people just need a little hand up. And so that’s why it’s great they don’t have to qualify. We want to help everybody,” Matusiak said.

Mother’s Closet offers a variety of items for families, including baby, children's and adult clothing, maternity wear, diapers, formula and other baby essentials.

But the event provides more than just supplies. Families also have opportunities to connect with knowledgeable volunteers who can offer practical guidance and support.

“The members that volunteer are members of Birth It Forward. So, you have doulas and lactation consultants that are out here volunteering, teaching you how to use the items such as the wraps, the breast pumps,” Matusiak said.

That hands-on support reflects Birth It Forward's broader commitment to helping families feel informed, supported and confident throughout their parenting journey.

The organization also works to prevent postpartum mood disorders, promote family well-being, provide evidence-based education and help ensure safer pregnancy, birth and postpartum experiences.

As the need for affordable family resources continues to grow, Birth It Forward is encouraging more community members to get involved.

Mother’s Closet is a volunteer-powered effort, with monthly events offering opportunities for individuals, families and groups of friends to give back.

Volunteers help sort clothing, organize supplies, welcome families and create a friendly, supportive environment for parents and caregivers.

The organization is also seeking donations of time and resources to help keep Mother’s Closet operating and serving families throughout the Kansas City area. They do not accept car seats, cribs, strollers, large baby items, bottle nipples or pacifiers.

La'Nita Brooks Mother’s Closet: Birth It Forward Helps Kansas City Families Access Baby Essentials and Holiday Support

For those looking for a meaningful way to make a difference in their community, volunteering can be as simple as giving a few hours one weekend each month.

Birth It Forward is also bringing the spirit of giving to its Mother’s Closet program this Christmas with a special holiday basket initiative designed to support entire households.

In partnership with Unity Temple, the organization plans to provide Christmas baskets to the first 75 families who visit Mother’s Closet on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Unlike traditional holiday programs focused primarily on children, these baskets will include gifts and practical items for adults in the household, too.

Each basket will feature everyday household essentials, such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, fabric softener and dish soap, along with special treats like chocolates and face masks.

Organizers are asking the community to help fill the baskets by donating items in several categories, including:

Household essentials: Toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, fabric softener and dish soap.

Self-care items: Bath bombs, face masks and fuzzy socks.

Fun items: Candy, adult coloring books, nice pens, journals and snacks.

Organizers are also encouraging creative donations, welcoming items beyond the suggested list.

The donation deadline and basket assembly date are both Nov. 29. Community members are encouraged to contribute to help make the holiday season a little brighter for families who could use extra support.

To learn more about Birth It Forward, volunteer with Mother’s Closet or to donate visit birthitforward.org.

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