The Oak Grove, Missouri community is mourning the loss of a local middle school student.

Oak Grove R-VI School District identified the student Friday as Ethan Blansit, a seventh-grader who attended Oak Grove Middle School.

District officials say counselors, a crisis response team and school staff will provide support to students and staff.

The school district also asked community members to "keep Ethan's family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts while respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

"Our district theme this year is Ohana, which means family. It reminds us that no one is left behind or forgotten," district officials stated. "In times like these, the meaning of Ohana becomes even more powerful as we come together to care for one another, offer comfort, and surround those who are grieving with love and compassion."

School administration did not share details about the circumstances surrounding Blansit's death.