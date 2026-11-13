Friday afternoon's nationwide ground stop put a crimp in the travel plans of many, including Kansas City-area college football teams.

Kansas State University's football team was set to travel Friday to Dallas-Fort Worth for tomorrow's game against TCU. A K-State athletics spokesperson told KSHB 41 that the team got stuck on the tarmac and returned to the athletic complex.

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It was not clear when the team would make another attempt at the flight.

The football teams at Kansas and Missouri were a little more fortunate.

Mizzou safely made it to Athens, Georgia, Friday ahead of Saturday's tilt against the top team in the country.

Kansas, which is playing West Virginia on Saturday, safely landed in Pittsburgh ahead of the ground stop.

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