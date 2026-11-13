Governor-elect Cindy Holscher celebrated her victory Friday with a news conference in the Kansas state capitol.

The Associated Press officially called her the winner of Nov. 3’s election on Thursday afternoon, more than a week after election day. She edged out Republican challenger Ty Masterson by less than one percentage point.

Current Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat like Holscher, hit her term limits. She will hand over the office in January.

Kansas Gov.-elect Cindy Holscher addresses her top priorities after race is decided

Holscher laid out her top priorities during Friday’s event in front of a few supporters, legislators, and campaign staff members.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan covered the event. You can watch a replay in the video player below.

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Cutting property taxes, fully funding public education, expanding Medicaid - known as KanCare in Kansas - and temporarily pausing companies from building new data centers.

“It’s a huge issue. I’ve been to over 80 town halls across the state. It came up in every single one. People are absolutely concerned about water usage, possible energy rates going up, and if the local jobs would manifest,” Holscher said. “I’m not completely opposed to them. We just want to make sure we have the appropriate guardrails in place so our communities get the projects and the projects they think they’re getting.”

Holscher disagreed with Kelly on one particularly noteworthy topic: the economic development plan to lure the Chiefs to Kansas. In March, Holscher called it a “raw deal.”

Mark Lacy wants to know how Holscher will handle other economic development initiatives like the one giving the Chiefs about $2 billion in tax funds through the state’s STAR Bond initiative.

“I’d like to understand what her goals would be around continued economic development,” Lacy said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Mark Lacy speaks with a reporter.

“It’s a done deal in terms of what’s been put together,” Holscher answered using the Chiefs plan as an example. “My job as governor is to make sure promises made manifest. Make sure there are strong jobs, that local communities benefit. That’s what it means to me and that’s what I’ll work to do.”

The partisanship of politics turns Bo Meeks away from government affairs. He wanted to know if Holscher will be able to put campaign bitterness behind her and work collaboratively with Masterson who has two remaining years in the state senate.

“I hope they can be civil and work things out,” Meeks said. “There’s no need to be toxic about anything.”

Chris Morrison/KSHB Bo Meeks speaks with a reporter.

“I welcome collaborating. I welcome partnership and delivering good things for Kansas,” Holscher responded. “If we’re talking about harmful policies, I’m not going that direction.”

Other topics of interest for Holscher included legalizing cannabis; although she didn’t call that a top priority Friday.

She also promised to make life more affordable for Kansans, a theme of Democratic winners from election night.

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