Jenna Bush Hager is bringing her Thousand Voices Books to Kansas City.

The Today show co-host will appear on stage at Unity Temple on the Plaza with author Lucy Tan to discuss Tan's book "Tiger's Mouth."

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager brings Thousand Voices book event to Kansas City, talks Carson Daly's new Today show role

Jenna Bush Hager comes to Kansas City for Thousand Voices book event

Thousand Voices Books is founded by Bush Hager and works with Random House Publishing Group to work with authors.

Bush Hager also talked about the Today show, including an announcement about Carson Daly.

"We actually announced that Carson Daly is taking over Saturdays Today with Lara Jarrett," Bush Hager said. "And everybody — it felt like Christmas morning around here because when you really love everybody you work with — one, work is so fun. Two, you celebrate when people are — good things happen to people, their joyous moments and we do not take those lightly."

Tickets and event information are available at rainydaybooks.com.

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