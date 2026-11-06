KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas considers 2028 run for Missouri governor, US Senate

KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness reports on stories across the Kansas City area, including a focus on consumer issues. You can contact Taylor by email.

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Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says a run for Missouri governor or the United States Senate could be in the cards for 2028.

During an appearance on KCMO Talk Radio, Lucas said he's even more likely to run for higher office after the results of Tuesday's midterm elections.

"I think that both have been deficient," Lucas said about Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. Eric Schmitt, both of whom are in their first terms in office.

Lucas also said Schmitt "suffers from the Roger Marshall problem," referencing the Kansas senator who lost his reelection campaign.

"If Roger Marshall had spent more time bouncing around Overland Park, or even Kansas City, Kansas, over the years, he might still be a United States senator today," Lucas said.

I reached out to the mayor's office Thursday to confirm he was weighing runs for both offices, and his spokesperson confirmed that to be the case.

As for Kehoe, Lucas referenced multiple Republican-backed plans — including the restriction of abortion rights — the governor has supported that have lost in recent elections.

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