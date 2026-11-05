New regulations were approved by the Leawood City Council on Monday regarding electric bicycles and electric scooters, as well as other micromobility devices.

E-bike safety has been a topic of discussion in Leawood, and Johnson County, Kansas, as a whole, for some time. E-bikes have also been called a “major safety concern” by police in the Kansas City metro area.

In February 2026, the city council approved an ordinance requiring minors to wear helmets while riding motorized or electric devices.

New safety rules for e-bikes, other micromobility devices approved in Leawood

A press release from the city said the newly approved traffic regulations will put speed limits, age restrictions and rules for riders in place within city limits.

The following requirements were approved by the city:



There will be a 15 mph speed limit for bicycles, electric-assisted bicycles and micromobility devices on sidewalks, paths and trails — this doesn’t apply to bicycle lanes or streets.

Children under 16 years old are not allowed to operate Class 3 e-bikes or ride micromobility devices that can reach over 20 mph on motor power.

Minors riding e-bikes and micromobility devices must wear helmets. While this was already an established rule, the updated ordinance includes the term “micromobility devices.”

Riders must follow an electric device’s passenger restrictions. For example, if an e-bike is only designed for one, no passengers are allowed.

Riders must yield to pedestrians with the right of way and give an audible warning. “Riders must remain attentive, operate at safe speeds for existing conditions, and avoid careless or reckless behavior.”

Parents and legal guardians may be responsible for children violating the rules. “Violations may result in warnings or citations, and citations issued to minors may be charged to their parents or guardians.”

The devices are not allowed on interstate, federal and state highways. There are exceptions for riders crossing a state highway as needed.

A micromobility device is defined as “compact electric-powered transportation devices such as electric scooters, motorized skateboards and electric unicycles,” according to a press release from Leawood.

The city said the updated regulations reflect efforts across the region to create “consistent safety standards.” The rules also align with a community-driven initiative, Safe Streets Leawood.

The changes are set to take effect Dec. 15. Additional information can be found at the city’s Ride Safe, Leawood page.

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