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Kansas City
KCPD initiates death investigation after body located by Brush Creek
By KSHB 41 News Staff,4 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a body was located near Brush Creek in the area of Ward Parkway and Brookside Boulevard.
Officers responded to an ambulance call Thursday morning and located an unresponsive individual.
KCFD medics declared the individual deceased.
A death investigation is underway.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates there is no evidence of foul play.
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