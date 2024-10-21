Open in App
    Man armed with firearm robs bank in Independence; flees scene on motorcycle

    By KSHB 41 News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3fZx_0wGBgTq100

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at a Hawthorn Bank branch in Independence on Monday.

    Just before 10:40 a.m. on Monday, the man walked in to the bank located at 17430 E. 39th Street South.

    He approached a bank teller and brandished a firearm.

    The suspect then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash on a blue sports motorcycle.

    No one was injured in the incident.

    Below are two pictures of the suspect:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUWYk_0wGBgTq100 FBI
    Hawthorn Bank robbery suspect


    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Melissa Huffstutler
    18h ago
    is this the same one who was chased o. i70 thru oak grove and to like 50 hey before being caught
    Jeffrey Morris
    1d ago
    I guess people live life in the past..it's a different world now people..but I guess society tought them to be this way..it's all thay have seen all there lives..
    View all comments
