Man armed with firearm robs bank in Independence; flees scene on motorcycle

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at a Hawthorn Bank branch in Independence on Monday.

Just before 10:40 a.m. on Monday, the man walked in to the bank located at 17430 E. 39th Street South.

He approached a bank teller and brandished a firearm.

The suspect then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash on a blue sports motorcycle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Below are two pictures of the suspect:

FBI Hawthorn Bank robbery suspect

