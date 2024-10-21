KC Current to open 2024 playoff run on Saturday, Nov. 9

Kansas City Current fans now have a day and time to cheer on the team in the playoffs.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced dates and times for the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs on Monday.

The Current will host a to-be-determined opponent at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at CPKC Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Parmount+.

Heading into the final match weekend Nov. 1-3, the Current are in fourth place in the NWSL table behind the league-leading Orlando Pride.

The Washington Spirt and NJ/NY Gotham FC are tied in second place, just one point ahead of Kansas City.

The Current can finish no worse than the No. 4 seed thanks to a 13-point cushion over fifth-place North Carolina Courage.

Depending on how the final regular season games play out, the Current could find themselves in second, third or fourth place in the final regular season standings.

The No. 1 seed Pride will start the first weekend of playoff action at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 8, on Amazon Prime Video.

After the Current play on Saturday, the Washington Spirit is set to play its opponent at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 10, the first of two NWSL playoff games appearing that afternoon on ABC.

Gotham FC will round out the quarterfinals, hosting its opponent at 2 p.m. CT.

The 2024 NWSL Championship is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The league announced earlier this year that the final would be played at CPKC Stadium regardless of which two teams are left standing.

