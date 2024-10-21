Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSHB 41 Action News

    KC Current to open 2024 playoff run on Saturday, Nov. 9

    By Sam Hartle,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9KBm_0wGAn2en00

    Kansas City Current fans now have a day and time to cheer on the team in the playoffs.

    The National Women’s Soccer League announced dates and times for the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs on Monday.

    The Current will host a to-be-determined opponent at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at CPKC Stadium.

    The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Parmount+.

    Heading into the final match weekend Nov. 1-3, the Current are in fourth place in the NWSL table behind the league-leading Orlando Pride.

    The Washington Spirt and NJ/NY Gotham FC are tied in second place, just one point ahead of Kansas City.

    The Current can finish no worse than the No. 4 seed thanks to a 13-point cushion over fifth-place North Carolina Courage.

    Depending on how the final regular season games play out, the Current could find themselves in second, third or fourth place in the final regular season standings.

    The No. 1 seed Pride will start the first weekend of playoff action at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 8, on Amazon Prime Video.

    After the Current play on Saturday, the Washington Spirit is set to play its opponent at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 10, the first of two NWSL playoff games appearing that afternoon on ABC.

    Gotham FC will round out the quarterfinals, hosting its opponent at 2 p.m. CT.

    The 2024 NWSL Championship is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

    The league announced earlier this year that the final would be played at CPKC Stadium regardless of which two teams are left standing.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'They're family': 89-year-old Chiefs fan aims to memorize player's names
    KSHB 41 Action News2 days ago
    'This is just how I look': Meet Kansas City's own Taylor Swift look-alike
    KSHB 41 Action News4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Missouri, Kansas residents among 49 sickened by E. coli outbreak at McDonald's
    KSHB 41 Action News17 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy