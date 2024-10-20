Kansas early in-person voting numbers exceed 2020 after 1st day in JoCo, WyCo

Voters in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas turned out Saturday on the first day of early in-person voting, exceeding early in-person votes cast in 2020.

The Johnson County Election Office reports 14,690 voters cast early in-person ballots across 10 locations on Saturday, the first day of the 2024 general election cycle early in-person voting was allowed.

That’s almost double the first in-person early voting day in the 2020 general election cycle, when 7,860 voters cast early in-person ballots in Johnson County.

The picture was similar in Wyandotte County, where 2,250 voters cast their ballots Saturday across the county’s five early in-person voting locations.

Wyandotte County election officials say the turnout marked “the single largest day of early in-person voting in recent history.”

Kansas allows voters to cast their vote early through Saturday, Nov. 2. A list of early voting locations and times is available for Johnson County and Wyandotte County .

On Friday, Bryan Caskey, Kansas' Secretary of State's Director of Elections, posted that 136,292 mail ballots had been sent out across the state, with election officials receiving 1,342 ballots returned.

