    Kansas early in-person voting numbers exceed 2020 after 1st day in JoCo, WyCo

    By Sam Hartle,

    2 days ago
    Voters in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas turned out Saturday on the first day of early in-person voting, exceeding early in-person votes cast in 2020.

    The Johnson County Election Office reports 14,690 voters cast early in-person ballots across 10 locations on Saturday, the first day of the 2024 general election cycle early in-person voting was allowed.

    That’s almost double the first in-person early voting day in the 2020 general election cycle, when 7,860 voters cast early in-person ballots in Johnson County.

    The picture was similar in Wyandotte County, where 2,250 voters cast their ballots Saturday across the county’s five early in-person voting locations.

    Wyandotte County election officials say the turnout marked “the single largest day of early in-person voting in recent history.”

    Kansas allows voters to cast their vote early through Saturday, Nov. 2. A list of early voting locations and times is available for Johnson County and Wyandotte County .

    On Friday, Bryan Caskey, Kansas' Secretary of State's Director of Elections, posted that 136,292 mail ballots had been sent out across the state, with election officials receiving 1,342 ballots returned.

    debbie burkhart
    5h ago
    I pray the votes are RED straight down the ballots.
    Nancy Marie77
    19h ago
    people are fed up with the Democrats
