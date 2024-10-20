KSHB 41 Action News
Kansas early in-person voting numbers exceed 2020 after 1st day in JoCo, WyCo
By Sam Hartle,2 days ago
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
debbie burkhart
5h ago
Nancy Marie77
19h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
The Independent1 day ago
The New Republic7 days ago
Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
Fox News1 day ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent5 days ago
Golden Gate Media22 hours ago
themirror.com8 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times6 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com3 days ago
CJ Coombs4 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite6 days ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
The New Republic6 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
KSHB 41 Action News1 day ago
themirror.com4 days ago
The Maine Monitor3 days ago
Mississippi News Group10 days ago
Mediaite5 days ago
Fact check: John Deere says Trump’s story about how he saved US jobs with a tariff threat is fictional
CNN6 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
The Independent5 days ago
TheDailyBeast5 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
David Heitz19 days ago
Mississippi News Group5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.