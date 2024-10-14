Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KSHB 41 Action News

    KC woman drives truckload of supplies to NC to help hurricane victims

    By Grant Stephens,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRMAg_0w6Bo0su00

    Thousands of people are still recovering from two major storms in the South, but they're getting some help from folks in Kansas City.

    LeAnne Clay, of Kansas City, saw the destruction and knew she had to do something.

    “It was really on Facebook where I saw multiple posts, one after another of people desperate for food and help in the mountains, and those mountains are near and dear to me," she said.

    Clay reached out online and asked her friends for donations.

    With everyone's help, she loaded up her truck full of supplies and headed to North Carolina.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21shx7_0w6Bo0su00 Grant Stephens /KSHB
    LeAnne Clay - helping hurricane victims

    "Took me 20 hours to get there," she said. “My main focus was just that I needed to get there as fast as I could.”

    She ended up at a fire station in North Carolina in the area that had been affected. There, she met a nurse there who helped her distribute the truckload of supplies to locals.

    “And every evening she would text me exactly which supplies were needed so I wasn’t guessing. I purchased ATV batteries, a lot of food," Clay said.

    Now, Clay is encouraging others to do whatever they can to aid recovery.

    "It's gonna take years to rebuild," she said. "It's difficult from afar, right? But there are ways."

    North Carolina-based BeLoved Ashville has a needs list posted on its website.

    The American Red Cross has also set up a donation fund to help with hurricane relief.

    KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant .

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    therese tatem
    2d ago
    do not use Americal RED Cross
    Lil'Sarah Starr
    2d ago
    Thank you for your service ❤
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Spain mom-of-two collapses and dies in front of kids after being attacked by her pet hamster
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post10 hours ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy