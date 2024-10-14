KC woman drives truckload of supplies to NC to help hurricane victims

Thousands of people are still recovering from two major storms in the South, but they're getting some help from folks in Kansas City.

LeAnne Clay, of Kansas City, saw the destruction and knew she had to do something.

“It was really on Facebook where I saw multiple posts, one after another of people desperate for food and help in the mountains, and those mountains are near and dear to me," she said.

Clay reached out online and asked her friends for donations.

With everyone's help, she loaded up her truck full of supplies and headed to North Carolina.

Grant Stephens /KSHB LeAnne Clay - helping hurricane victims

"Took me 20 hours to get there," she said. “My main focus was just that I needed to get there as fast as I could.”

She ended up at a fire station in North Carolina in the area that had been affected. There, she met a nurse there who helped her distribute the truckload of supplies to locals.

“And every evening she would text me exactly which supplies were needed so I wasn’t guessing. I purchased ATV batteries, a lot of food," Clay said.

Now, Clay is encouraging others to do whatever they can to aid recovery.

"It's gonna take years to rebuild," she said. "It's difficult from afar, right? But there are ways."

North Carolina-based BeLoved Ashville has a needs list posted on its website.

The American Red Cross has also set up a donation fund to help with hurricane relief.

—

