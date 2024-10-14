Leawood police investigating overnight commercial burglary

The Leawood Police Department is investigating an overnight commercial burglary.

Just after midnight Monday, police received a commercial alarm call at 8900 State Line Road.

Officers responded and found multiple suites inside the business had been broken into.

Stephen Burnstein, of Stephen's Fine Jewelry, posted on Facebook about the incident.

He said in an email to KSHB 41 that the shop appreciates the Leawood Police Department's "quick response."

"We are so thankful that nobody was injured here," Burnstein said.

The Johnson County Crime Lab processed the scene.

No suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

