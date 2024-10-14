Open in App
    Leawood police investigating overnight commercial burglary

    By KSHB 41 News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgzeN_0w605Sjn00

    The Leawood Police Department is investigating an overnight commercial burglary.

    Just after midnight Monday, police received a commercial alarm call at 8900 State Line Road.

    Officers responded and found multiple suites inside the business had been broken into.

    Stephen Burnstein, of Stephen's Fine Jewelry, posted on Facebook about the incident.

    He said in an email to KSHB 41 that the shop appreciates the Leawood Police Department's "quick response."

    "We are so thankful that nobody was injured here," Burnstein said.

    The Johnson County Crime Lab processed the scene.

    No suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

    If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com . Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

    Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy .

