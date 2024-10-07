Open in App
    • KSHB 41 Action News

    Donutology, Bay Boy continue to recover after break-ins

    By La'Nita Brooks,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsDRs_0vxxru2v00

    KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

    Several businesses throughout Kansas City — in the West Plaza, West Bottoms, River Market and Brookside — were impacted by a string of break-ins a few weeks ago.

    RELATED | Repeated incidents of break-ins plague numerous Kansas City businesses

    KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks caught up with Donutology and Bay Boy on Monday to see how they've recovered.

    "Sales have been great today, for Monday, with both the Royals and Chiefs playing tonight. There's definitely a buzz in town right now,” said Andrew Cameron, owner of Donutology .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5ehv_0vxxru2v00 KSHB 41

    He said the added energy has helped keep Donutology's River Market location afloat after burglars smashed the trolley's ordering window and made away with the safe.

    "We finally got our glass installed,” Cameron said. “It took a few weeks, but we're back up and running."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fCej_0vxxru2v00 Andrew Cameron
    Surveillance video catches criminals breaking into Donutology at The Trolley in Kansas City's River Market neighborhood.

    Cameron said the shop paid out of pocket for the damages.

    "The amount was just low enough to not mess around with a claim or anything like that," he said.

    RELATED | Donutology founder considers going cashless following break-in, looks at other preventative measures

    Bay Boy co-owner Julian Garcia echoed some of what Cameron said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm2SK_0vxxru2v00 La'Andrae Hannon
    Smashed door at Bay Boy Speciality Sandwiches in West Plaza

    While business has been good in the West Plaza, Bay Boy hasn't fully recovered from its break-in.

    "Yeah, not yet,” Garcia said. “I know the landlord did want to help out with that. She did have her guys board up all her properties."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23maj5_0vxxru2v00 KSHB 41

    Both businesses plan to apply for KCMO's Back to Business Fund.

    RELATED | KCMO City Council passed ordinance Thursday to help businesses damaged by criminals

    The initiative would pay up to $3,000 to help cover costs for repairs from incidents between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

    Additionally, the fund would provide up to $5,000 per business for the installation of security measures between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

    The application is expected to open in October.

