    1 killed, 2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Independence

    By Jamie Peters,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9ndc_0vobKXyU00

    The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

    Police said a 2019 Nissan Altima pulled onto Salisbury Road from Downey Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

    The Altima then pulled into the path of a 2013 Kia Sorento traveling eastbound on Salisbury Road.

    IPD said the driver of the Altima died on the scene.

    The driver was later identified as Davontae Telar, 22, of Independence.

    A passenger in the Altima and the driver of the Kia Sorento were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

    If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com . Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

    Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    William Yaeger
    2d ago
    Um how fast were these people going?
    View all comments
