Missouri Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State

Major cities like New York and Los Angeles may be known for being pricey places to live as well as housing people who earn higher-than-average salaries, but not all big spenders want the big-city life. Some prefer to settle down in smaller towns, oftentimes outside of a metropolitan area, where they can make a home for themselves . Missouri may be home to many beautiful neighborhoods filled with large homes, expensive cars, and fine dining, but can you guess which town was named the wealthiest?

According to a list compiled by TitleMax , the "richest town" in all of Missouri is Frontenac, a locale outside of St. Louis that has an average household income exceeding $217,768. Additionally, 52.1% of households earn more than $200,000, making them among the wealthiest in the country.

Here's how TitleMax determined its ranking of the richest town in every state:

"The median household income in the U.S. is $67,521, but this pales in comparison to the wealth found in America's most affluent communities, which are located in nearly every corner of the country. While many people consider cities to be the epicenters of the rich, many retreat to small towns that offer safety, beauty, and privacy. [...] Many of these are obscure gated communities that evade the spotlight. The team at TitleMax has analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to showcase the wealthiest towns in America, state by state, by median household income."

