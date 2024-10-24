Rite Aid and Cal Poly hosting clinics for COVID-19 and flu vaccines

Rite Aid will host vaccine clinics for COVID-19 and the flu today on the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.

Other vaccine offerings will also be available.

Clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students, employees and community members are welcome to stop by. The daylong clinics will also open on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Most insurances are accepted and cash payment will be available. Vaccine consent forms can be downloaded here .