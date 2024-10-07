Open in App
    Grover Beach voters face recall and water rate measure on November ballot

    By Olivia González-Britt,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESZIu_0vxxvLS000

    Tension has been rising in Grover Beach ever since the city council approved a citywide water rate increase to pay for the Central Coast Blue project.

    Following the 3-2 vote last December, the city ultimately chose to opt out of the project in April due to rising costs.

    “We expect politicians that listen, so if you have an opinion and then you listen to the people and you understand that they don't agree with you, that you change your mind," said Grover Beach resident Lesley Marr.

    Feeling as though community concerns were ignored, the group Grover H20 launched a recall against Mayor Karen Bright and councilmembers Daniel Rushing and Zach Zimmerman who supported the rate hike.

    With Bright and Zimmerman not seeking re-election, voters will only be deciding in November whether to recall Rushing since his term is not up for another two years.

    “It was never about Dan Rushing alone, it was about the three that chose to continue to support a project that they really hadn’t investigated and hadn’t listened to the people about," Marr said.

    If more than 50% of the voters support the recall, Rushing will be removed from office and the city council will decide whether to appoint someone or hold a special election to fill the seat.

    Rushing responded to the recall in a statement, saying:

    “It seems ridiculous and reckless to recall a council member for one vote… I hope the residents of District 2 will see this for what it is, an attempt to take Grover backward, without regard for the safety and the sustainability of our city.”

    Another key item on the ballot for Grover Beach is Measure G. It asks voters if they want to repeal increased water and wastewater rates to help fund operations and maintenance of the city’s water and wastewater systems.

    Grover Beach resident David Swift says he will be voting yes on the measure that would prevent rates from doubling over the next five years.

    "As a senior on a fixed income, doubling my utility rates with the city is a big hit," Swift said. "I do not qualify for the rate assistance program, so I would have to absorb that in my monthly budget.”

    But others, like Steve Lieberman, oppose the measure, saying the city’s aging water and sewer systems need repairs. His group, Grover Forward, believes the measure puts public health and safety at risk.

    “We need to know what we're going to do in the future. We can move past that one project because that one's dead, but we're in California — we have to look at water resiliency," Lieberman said.

    The city has posted information on Measure G on its website for public review.

    If you are wondering where your ballot is you can click here to track it.

