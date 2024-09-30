Open in App
    • KRTV News

    Cirque Italia 'Water Circus' in Great Falls this week

    By MTN News,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYWYq_0vpInF1b00

    The Cirque Italia 'Water Circus' is coming to Great Falls from October 3rd through October 6th.

    The event will be under a "Big Top Tent" in the mall parking lot.

    The show features magic, acrobats, aerialists, and comedy, with a unique water stage.

    Dates/time:

    • Thursday October 3 @ 7:30pm
    • Friday October 4 @ 7:30pm
    • Saturday October 5 @ 1:30pm
    • Saturday October 5 @ 4:30pm
    • Saturday October 5 @ 7:30pm
    • Sunday October 6 @ 1:30pm
    • Sunday October 6 @ 4:30pm

    Ticket prices range from $15 to $60. Tickets can be bought at the door, or in advance by clicking here .

    After Great Falls, the circus will be Billings from October 10-13.

    For more information, call 941-704-8572 or email ticketoffice@cirqueitalia.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGON0_0vpInF1b00 Cirque Italia

