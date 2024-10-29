Parts of I-40 reopen in Albuquerque after crash caused closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound I-40 at Juan Tabo is back open after being closed Tuesday morning due to an accident, according to NMRoads.

All lanes were closed while law enforcement responded to the crash. Details on the incident are limited.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.