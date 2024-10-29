Open in App
    Parts of I-40 reopen in Albuquerque after crash caused closure

    By Isaac Cruz,

    1 days ago

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound I-40 at Juan Tabo is back open after being closed Tuesday morning due to an accident, according to NMRoads.

    All lanes were closed while law enforcement responded to the crash. Details on the incident are limited.

