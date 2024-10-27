Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRQE News 13

    Halloween spirit comes to NE Albuquerque skate park

    By Laila Freeman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szJ1S_0wNsptHo00

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skating enthusiasts took to a northeast Albuquerque park, celebrating Halloween in their own way.

    The Halloween Skate Jam was hosted at the north Domingo Baca Skate Park on Wyoming near Paseo del Norte.

    Día de Los Muertos themed Adult STEAM night at the Nuclear Science Museum

    Organizers of the event said it provides a platform where skaters can engage in a celebration of skillful maneuvers and the spirit of Halloween.

    They also said the skate jam featured challenging tricks and creative costumes from everyone who attended.

    The event also featured a “trunk-or-treat” in the parking lot.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

    Related Search

    Skate park eventsDía de los MuertosAlbuquerque newsPaseo del NorteMexico newsNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Locals adorned in costumes participate in Sugar Skull Fun Run
    KRQE News 1311 hours ago
    New Mexico man charged with swapping barcodes at Walmart
    KRQE News 134 days ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    KRQE News 1322 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    El Kookooee burning coming to Rio Bravo Park
    KRQE News 1317 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    How much candy do you need to buy for trick-or-treaters?
    KRQE News 1321 hours ago
    Albuquerque man with ties to Sinaloa Cartel sentenced to life in prison
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    16-year-old in southwest Colorado accused of killing his half-brother, injuring mother
    KRQE News 133 days ago
    More record heat returns this weekend
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Record temperatures return to parts of New Mexico
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    36 million Corn Poppers were made: How they pick the right ones for the Toy Hall of Fame
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Chaves County residents affected by flood offered tax extension
    KRQE News 133 days ago
    NMSU approves $600K annual salary for incoming president Valerio Ferme
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    New Mexico’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Task Force holds first meeting
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Families hold vigil, remember two who died in shooting last weekend in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Terminally ill Illinois woman meets her idol, Jelly Roll
    KRQE News 1315 hours ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    High school football Saturday highlights – Week 10
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Testing rules out beef patties as the source of E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says
    KRQE News 1315 hours ago
    Would it do more harm than good? A proposed Albuquerque elevated rail system
    KRQE News 132 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy