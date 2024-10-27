Halloween spirit comes to NE Albuquerque skate park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skating enthusiasts took to a northeast Albuquerque park, celebrating Halloween in their own way.

The Halloween Skate Jam was hosted at the north Domingo Baca Skate Park on Wyoming near Paseo del Norte.

Organizers of the event said it provides a platform where skaters can engage in a celebration of skillful maneuvers and the spirit of Halloween.

They also said the skate jam featured challenging tricks and creative costumes from everyone who attended.

The event also featured a “trunk-or-treat” in the parking lot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.