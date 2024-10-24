FBI sends agents to assist with investigations on tribal lands

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI says a recent joint operation with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is shedding new light on hundreds of criminal investigations on tribal lands.

From June to September the FBI sent 51 special agents to ten field offices covering tribal communities. The agents worked alongside BIA investigators to dedicate more time and resources to solving violent crimes on tribal lands. The FBI says ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ opened or continued more than 300 cases nationwide.

In New Mexico, officials say the operation has uncovered new leads in a 2020 unsolved murder on the Navajo Nation near Farmington. The feds say the operation resulted in more than 40 arrests nationwide, helped more than 400 victims and identified or recovered nine child victims of abuse and neglect.

