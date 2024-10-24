Open in App
    • KRQE News 13

    FBI sends agents to assist with investigations on tribal lands

    By Isaac Cruz,

    1 days ago

    NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI says a recent joint operation with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is shedding new light on hundreds of criminal investigations on tribal lands.

    New Mexico man charged with swapping barcodes at Walmart

    From June to September the FBI sent 51 special agents to ten field offices covering tribal communities. The agents worked alongside BIA investigators to dedicate more time and resources to solving violent crimes on tribal lands. The FBI says ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ opened or continued more than 300 cases nationwide.

    In New Mexico, officials say the operation has uncovered new leads in a 2020 unsolved murder on the Navajo Nation near Farmington. The feds say the operation resulted in more than 40 arrests nationwide, helped more than 400 victims and identified or recovered nine child victims of abuse and neglect.

    Comments / 14

    Rockland Choneska
    1d ago
    don't trust they fuck investigations like my son death...
    Roberta Schoenbachler
    1d ago
    Child victims of abuse, we on the outside of the reservations have no business saying what is abuse. You want to know what (Abuse )is not having running water electricity indoor plumbing. Our governor knows the conditions. What has she really done to help! If it were me I would’ve helped out indigenous peoples instead of illegals. I would rather have given the money to help with the getting them to the 21 century. Just my opinion!
