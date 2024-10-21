Albertsons chicken products part of voluntary recall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons Companies have voluntarily recalled 12 types of ReadyMeals and store-made deli items due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Officials say the products, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, contain a recalled ready-to-eat chicken ingredient supplied by BrucePac of Durant, OK.

A press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states Listeria was discovered in a routine test by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return them to their local store for a full refund.

The items included in the recall were sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons. Consumers with questions can contact Albertsons Companies Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PST.

