Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRQE News 13

    Albertsons chicken products part of voluntary recall

    By Scott Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K87M2_0wFrxBAj00

    NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons Companies have voluntarily recalled 12 types of ReadyMeals and store-made deli items due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Officials say the products, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, contain a recalled ready-to-eat chicken ingredient supplied by BrucePac of Durant, OK.

    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns

    A press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states Listeria was discovered in a routine test by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return them to their local store for a full refund.

    The items included in the recall were sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons. Consumers with questions can contact Albertsons Companies Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. PST.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    AMBER alert issued for 5-year-old girl out of Albuquerque
    KRQE News 1314 hours ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Alleged ‘serial fraudster’ faces multiple fraud, forgery charges
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    DC pizza chain under fire for ‘Marion Berry Knots’; ex-mayor’s wife calls dessert ‘racist’
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KRQE News 1313 hours ago
    Albuquerque woman sentenced to a decade in prison for death of daughter
    KRQE News 1320 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KRQE News 1323 hours ago
    Crews extinguish fire in northeast Albuquerque after “fireplace malfunction”
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    This New Mexico city is one of the ‘rattiest’ in the US, according to Orkin’s 2024 report
    KRQE News 1318 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Strong Fall storm coming to New Mexico
    KRQE News 135 days ago
    Albuquerque Fire Rescue rescues cat from HVAC unit
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department seeking dog house donations
    KRQE News 1316 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    VIDEO: Chaves County sheriff stranded on top of truck during flooding
    KRQE News 1317 hours ago
    Near-record warm temperatures return later this week
    KRQE News 1318 hours ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Department of Game and Fish release new Gila Monster license plate
    KRQE News 1322 hours ago
    NM unemployment rate goes up in September
    KRQE News 1318 hours ago
    ‘Double homicide’ prompts investigation in southwest Albuquerque
    KRQE News 133 days ago
    1 injured in Paseo del Norte crash
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Roswell Independent School District working to fix flood damaged busses; schools closed Wednesday
    KRQE News 1313 hours ago
    Suspect accused of double homicide in Farmington appears in court
    KRQE News 1321 hours ago
    Albuquerque Crime Stoppers searches for man accused of trying to steal $800 in liquor
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    KRQE News 1322 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KRQE News 1323 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy