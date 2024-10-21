Open in App
    • KRQE News 13

    St. Felix Pantry holding golf tournament fundraiser

    By Isaac Cruz,

    2 days ago

    St. Felix Pantry has been serving the community for over 30 years. Providing food, support and referral services, St. Felix is the only food pantry in Sandoval County that allows weekly access.

    St. Felix Pantry is holding a golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 25 at Paradise Hills Golf Course. There are still some spots open and anyone who wishes to register for the tournament can call (505) 891-8075. St. Felix is open Thursday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and serve over 500 people each week. Donations and volunteers are always welcome. For more information on St. Felix Pantry, click here.

