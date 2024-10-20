Open in App
    • KRQE News 13

    ‘Double homicide’ prompts investigation in southwest Albuquerque

    By Laila Freeman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjBG5_0wEhrQoB00

    BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities are investigating two deaths on Sunday.

    The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they were dispatched to a scene near Atrisco Drive and Rosendo Garcia Road SW around 1:30 a.m. They found two deceased people there.

    Little details have been released, but BCSO is calling the case a “double homicide,” and they are trying to determine what happened.

    Elaine Baca
    19h ago
    Grisham and Keller have A LOT of blood on their hands. And do does anybody who voted for them.
    Elaine Baca
    19h ago
    Drug related. THANKS, GRISHAM and KELLER!!! How many murders in Albuquerque does that make this week????
