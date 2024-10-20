‘Double homicide’ prompts investigation in southwest Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities are investigating two deaths on Sunday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they were dispatched to a scene near Atrisco Drive and Rosendo Garcia Road SW around 1:30 a.m. They found two deceased people there.

Little details have been released, but BCSO is calling the case a “double homicide,” and they are trying to determine what happened.

