Harris to hecklers at rally: ‘I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street’

( The Hill ) – Vice President Harris taunted hecklers demonstrating Thursday at one of her campaign rallies in Wisconsin, quipping that they should instead be attending a “smaller” rally “down the street.”

Harris was interrupted during remarks in La Crosse, Wis., as she spoke about the fight over abortion rights in the upcoming election.

The hecklers began shouting as she blasted former President Trump for appointing three Supreme Court justices who helped vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris said, drawing roars from the crowd of supporters. “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

Harris’s campaign later shared a clip of the moment on social media, adding multiple fire emoji.

The vice president was holding three separate campaign events in Wisconsin on Thursday as part of her weeklong blitz of “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In addition to La Crosse, the Democratic nominee also visited Milwaukee and had an event scheduled for later Thursday in Green Bay.

Decision Desk HQ/The Hill’s average of polls in Wisconsin shows Trump leading Harris by less than 1 percentage point in the state.

Trump in 2016 became the first Republican candidate to win the state in more than 30 years, while President Biden won the state by less than 1 point in 2020.

