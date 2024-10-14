KRQE Newsfeed: Shooting investigation, Parole board changes, warm for now, Union deal reached, Balloon Fiesta pins

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APD: Suspect dead, officer injured following shooting in southeast Albuquerque – A suspect is dead and an officer is injured following a shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Police Chief Harold Medina, said around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a trailer park near Central and Eubank. While they were on their way, the caller told dispatchers they could hear shots fired. When officers arrived they found a man in the middle of the street. The chief said the officer is expected to be okay.

[2] Drafted New Mexico bill aims to change guidelines on how board grants parole – Lawmakers got an early look at a drafted bill that could change how New Mexico decides if inmates should stay behind bars or be granted parole. As the law reads now, parole board members must take into account whether or not a deadly weapon was used in the crime committed by the inmate and if they’re a habitual offender. The proposed changes would delete language and replace it with guidelines focusing on how the inmate has behaved in prison rather than the nature of the crime. It also adds language requiring board members to consider if the inmate has proved to be mature and shown signs of rehabilitation and readiness to enter into society.

[3] Milder temperatures expected later this week across New Mexico – Summer-like weather is certainly on its last legs as conditions will drastically change later this week, but before then, most will be rain-free and still warmer than normal. While plenty of clouds with rain showers are present in the Northeast Highlands with even some wet snow mixing in along a few of the mountain summits from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the San Juan Mountains, elsewhere is starting off mostly clear from clouds with cool air. Along with the slight chill in the air to start across the region, mostly light winds are still in place with mostly dry air as temperatures range from the upper 20s to the low 60s across New Mexico, mostly a bit above normal for this time of the year.

[4] Changes expected after union deal reached for Sandoval Regional health workers – A deal is now in place between a union that represents nurses along with other health professionals at the University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center. United Health Professionals of New Mexico said on Friday that a tentative deal had been reached and members would vote on it. On Sunday, the union released more information on the deal. They say it includes job protections the creation of labor-management committees and a wage increase although they did not specify by how much.

[5] As plans get underway for next year’s Balloon Fiesta, some lucky visitors got to take a little piece of the annual celebration back home with them. Pins serve as mementos or souvenirs for Balloon Fiesta visitors with a pin for every event following this year’s theme of “Embrace the Sky.” In addition, there’s a pin for each special shape, made through the Plano Pin Company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.