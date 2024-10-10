Milton rips off roofs at Florida mobile home park

BRADENTON, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Hurricane Milton tore through a mobile home park in Manatee County, Florida, leaving significant damage as residents surveyed the wreckage early Thursday morning.

High winds ripped roofs from homes in Bradenton’s Sunset Village Mobile Home Park, with debris scattered throughout the community.

At least one roof appeared to have blown in from a neighboring area, landing on top of a yellow mobile home near the park’s front office. While storm surge wasn’t a primary concern in this region, intense winds and flooding caused widespread destruction.

Emergency vehicles could be heard nearby as officials urged residents to stay off the roads until daylight allows teams to safely conduct rescue and recovery operations.

Authorities have not yet deployed their full response teams due to the lingering dangers, including debris and potential hazards from downed power lines. Power remains out in several parts of Manatee County.

Reports from across the region indicate significant damage to roads, with fallen trees, power poles, and debris obstructing pathways. Authorities continue to emphasize caution, warning people to stay home and avoid driving until conditions improve.

