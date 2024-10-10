CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit by flying object during Milton live shot

( The Hill ) — CNN’s Anderson Cooper was hit by a flying object on Wednesday during a live shot while reporting from Florida on Hurricane Milton.

Cooper was reporting from Bradenton, Florida, as Milton made landfall, bringing with it 120 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Story continues below

“The wind has really picked up,” Cooper said in remarks highlighted by Mediaite. “The water’s really moving.”

Anderson Cooper attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

“It’s coming from kind of the north, I guess northeast. And the water is now really starting to pour over. If you look at the ground … woah,” Cooper said when he was interrupted by an unidentified square object hitting him in the face and chest.

He took a pause and stepped back, then addressed viewers again.

“Okay, that wasn’t good,” he said, noting that he would be heading inside shortly.

Officials had warned of the risks of flying debris from Milton, particularly given the destruction already caused by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.