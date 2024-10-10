Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRQE News 13

    CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit by flying object during Milton live shot

    By Lauren IrwinThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8Ue8_0w1lnBXU00

    ( The Hill ) — CNN’s Anderson Cooper was hit by a flying object on Wednesday during a live shot while reporting from Florida on Hurricane Milton.

    Cooper was reporting from Bradenton, Florida, as Milton made landfall, bringing with it 120 mph wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

    Story continues below

    “The wind has really picked up,” Cooper said in remarks highlighted by Mediaite. “The water’s really moving.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbPhw_0w1lnBXU00
    Anderson Cooper attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

    “It’s coming from kind of the north, I guess northeast. And the water is now really starting to pour over. If you look at the ground … woah,” Cooper said when he was interrupted by an unidentified square object hitting him in the face and chest.

    He took a pause and stepped back, then addressed viewers again.

    “Okay, that wasn’t good,” he said, noting that he would be heading inside shortly.

    Officials had warned of the risks of flying debris from Milton, particularly given the destruction already caused by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Border Patrol agents make two ‘significant’ drug seizures at I-5 checkpoint
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Valencia County Sheriff’s Office releases footage of fatal deputy-involved shooting
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper Whacked by Hurricane Debris During Live Shot
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    KRQE Newsfeed: CYFD hygiene, Balloon Fiesta day seven, Warm with light winds, UNM fine arts, Grit the dog
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas, NV
    KRQE News 133 hours ago
    Animal advocates urge chimp relocation amid deaths at Alamogordo facility
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Man found guilty of murdering wife in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    KRQE News 133 hours ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    KRQE News 138 hours ago
    Record Breaking Heat Returns
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    CYFD Secretary responds to claims that facility was in filthy condition
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    A simple start: The history of Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Six New Mexicans charged with child solicitation
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Navajo Nation builds two new detention centers
    KRQE News 1321 hours ago
    Deadline approaches for people affected by South Fork and Salt fires to apply for FEMA aid
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    With new rule changes, are real estate agents still necessary?
    KRQE News 137 hours ago
    117 people become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    No injuries reported after balloon landing sparks powerline fire
    KRQE News 136 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy