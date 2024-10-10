Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRQE News 13

    Video: Hurricane Milton sucks water out of Tampa Bay

    By Nathaniel RodriguezAshleigh Jackson,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Tampa Bay experienced a rare reverse storm surge as Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening, temporarily drawing water out of the bay and exposing parts of the bay floor that are typically submerged.

    Video taken by NewsNation reporter Brian Entin showed the seawater heavily receding by Bayshore Boulevard.

    State partners with local nonprofit to distribute computers in Ruidoso

    “All the water has run out of the bay,” Entin said.

    This phenomenon occurs when strong winds blow offshore, forcing water out of coastal bays, as explained by Peter Stempel, an associate professor in landscape architecture at Penn State, in a 2022 blog post. But, the effect is temporary.

    The Florida Division of Emergency Management warned people not to walk on the exposed bay floor because the water would eventually rush back in, posing life-threatening risks.

    Due to how dark it was Wednesday night, it was not known how much the water receded.

    Milton made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, Florida, at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Meteorologists feared that if Milton had hit Pinellas County directly, it would bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 12 feet to the area. However, storm surge warnings remained in effect for several parts of Florida Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Border Patrol agents make two ‘significant’ drug seizures at I-5 checkpoint
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Valencia County Sheriff’s Office releases footage of fatal deputy-involved shooting
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    KRQE Newsfeed: CYFD hygiene, Balloon Fiesta day seven, Warm with light winds, UNM fine arts, Grit the dog
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas, NV
    KRQE News 133 hours ago
    Animal advocates urge chimp relocation amid deaths at Alamogordo facility
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Man found guilty of murdering wife in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    KRQE News 133 hours ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    KRQE News 138 hours ago
    Record Breaking Heat Returns
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    CYFD Secretary responds to claims that facility was in filthy condition
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    A simple start: The history of Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Six New Mexicans charged with child solicitation
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Navajo Nation builds two new detention centers
    KRQE News 1321 hours ago
    Deadline approaches for people affected by South Fork and Salt fires to apply for FEMA aid
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    With new rule changes, are real estate agents still necessary?
    KRQE News 137 hours ago
    117 people become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    No injuries reported after balloon landing sparks powerline fire
    KRQE News 136 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy