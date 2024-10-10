Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KRQE News 13

    ‘Recipe for disaster’: Toxic waste from Florida’s fertilizer industry in Milton’s path

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PukbV_0w1k08c900

    As Hurricane Milton pummeled Florida’s west coast with powerful winds and flooding rain, environmentalists worry it could scatter the polluted leftovers of the state’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry and other hazardous waste across the peninsula and into vulnerable waterways.

    More than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive phosphogypsum waste is stored in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds at risk for leaks during major storms. Florida has 25 such stacks, most concentrated around enormous phosphate mines and fertilizer processing plants in the central part of the state , and environmentalists say nearly all of them are in Milton’s projected path.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNQqb_0w1k08c900
    FILE – A reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine is seen in Bradenton, Fla., on April 3, 2021. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP, File)

    “Placing vulnerable sites so close on major waterways that are at risk of damage from storms is a recipe for disaster,” said Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney at the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity. “These are ticking time bombs.”

    Phosphogypsum, a solid waste byproduct from processing phosphate ore to make chemical fertilizer, contains radium, which decays to form radon gas. Both radium and radon are radioactive and can cause cancer. Phosphogypsum may also contain toxic heavy metals and other carcinogens, such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury and nickel.

    That waste is even more troublesome because there is no easy way to dispose of it, leaving it to pile up and become an ever-growing target for such storms as the monster Milton, which made landfall in central Florida late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of about 120 mph (193 kph), a towering storm surge and 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain.

    A lesser storm, Hurricane Frances, which hit the state’s eastern coast as a Category 2 and churned across central Florida in 2004, sent 65 million gallons of acidic wastewater from phosphogypsum stacks into nearby waterways, killing thousands of fish and other marine life.

    Of particular concern from Milton is the Piney Point wastewater reservoir, which sits on the shore of Tampa Bay and has had structural issues that have caused regular leaks over the years.

    A March 2021 leak resulted in the release of an estimated 215 million gallons of polluted water into the bay and caused massive fish kills. Another leak in August 2022 unleashed another 4.5 million gallons of wastewater. Compounding the problem is the bankruptcy filing of the site’s former owner, HRC Holdings, leaving it to be managed by a court-appointed receiver.

    The nation’s largest phosphate producer, The Mosaic Company , owns two stacks at its Riverview facility that sit on the shore of Tampa Bay, as well as several farther inland. In 2016 a sinkhole opened beneath the company’s New Wales Gypstack, sending millions of gallons of contaminated sludge into the state’s main drinking water aquifer. The company said tests showed there were no offsite impacts from the incident, but the site is at risk of further damage from a storm as powerful as Milton.

    Asked about its preparations for the coming storm, Mosaic pointed to a statement on its website: “Preparations for hurricane season include reviewing lessons learned from the previous year, updating our preparedness and response plans … and completing inspections to ensure all test pumps, generators and other equipment needed in the event of severe weather are onsite and in proper working order.”

    Florida and North Carolina are responsible for mining 80% of the U.S. supply of phosphorous, which is important not only to agriculture but to munitions production.

    “At this time we are preparing locally for the storm, both professionally and personally,” Mosaic spokesperson Ashleigh Gallant said. “If there are impacts, we will release those publicly after the storm.”

    Beyond the mine stacks, the Tampa Bay area is also home to old toxic waste sites that are considered among the worst in the nation. A former pesticide production site, the Stauffer Chemical Co., has polluted the Anclote River, groundwater and soil. Today it is an EPA Superfund site undergoing years of cleanup.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025I7X_0w1k08c900
    FILE – A private property sign is attached to a fence outside the old Stauffer chemical plant toxic waste dump site in Tarpon Springs, Fla., on Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

    The EPA posted on the website that it is “ensuring that this site is secured for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton.”

    The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday it is preparing all available resources critical to the facilities it regulates, as well as securing state parks and aquatic preserves to minimize storm effects.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Border Patrol agents make two ‘significant’ drug seizures at I-5 checkpoint
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Valencia County Sheriff’s Office releases footage of fatal deputy-involved shooting
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    KRQE Newsfeed: CYFD hygiene, Balloon Fiesta day seven, Warm with light winds, UNM fine arts, Grit the dog
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas, NV
    KRQE News 133 hours ago
    Animal advocates urge chimp relocation amid deaths at Alamogordo facility
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Man found guilty of murdering wife in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    KRQE News 133 hours ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    KRQE News 138 hours ago
    Record Breaking Heat Returns
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    CYFD Secretary responds to claims that facility was in filthy condition
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    KRQE News 132 days ago
    A simple start: The history of Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Six New Mexicans charged with child solicitation
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Navajo Nation builds two new detention centers
    KRQE News 1321 hours ago
    Deadline approaches for people affected by South Fork and Salt fires to apply for FEMA aid
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    With new rule changes, are real estate agents still necessary?
    KRQE News 137 hours ago
    117 people become U.S. citizens during ceremony in Albuquerque
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    No injuries reported after balloon landing sparks powerline fire
    KRQE News 136 hours ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KRQE News 1319 hours ago
    Internet Archive data breach exposes more than 31 million user accounts: reports
    KRQE News 131 day ago
    Texas middle schoolers suffer burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    KRQE News 136 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy