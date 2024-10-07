Bernalillo County receives grant money for tire amnesty program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is getting state money to combat illegal dumping. The New Mexico Environmental Department awarded a $67,000 grant to fund tire amnesty day events.

The next event is October 19 at Highland High School where people can bring waste tires for proper disposal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.