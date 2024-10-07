Open in App
    • KRQE News 13

    Bernalillo County receives grant money for tire amnesty program

    By Jordan Honeycutt,

    1 days ago

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is getting state money to combat illegal dumping. The New Mexico Environmental Department awarded a $67,000 grant to fund tire amnesty day events.

    The next event is October 19 at Highland High School where people can bring waste tires for proper disposal.

    Comments / 2
    Ron
    1d ago
    How about fineing people that are caught dumping
    Deana Banos
    1d ago
    SOME PEOPLE ARE SO LAZY, ITS SO EASY TO TAKE TIRES TO TRANSFER STATIONS TO DISPOSE OF PROPERLY, AND ITS VERY INEXPENSIVE. WHEN PEOPLE LEAVE TIRES THROWN AROUND PUDDLES ACCUMULATE AND ARE PERFECT FOR MOSQUITOES.
