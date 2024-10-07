New Mexico radio stations honor late KRQE General Manager Bill Anderson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several radio stations in New Mexico on Monday paid tribute to KRQE News 13 General Manager Bill Anderson, who passed away earlier this year.

Local broadcasters played the song “New Mexico By Choice,” which Bill commissioned as a love letter to New Mexicans.

Bill served as KRQE’s general manager for 25 years before he passed away in August. Bill began his career in the broadcasting industry in 1979 when he took a marketing internship in Milwaukee at WITI-TV. He worked his way up from floor crew to news, to marketing and operations, giving him an appreciation for every job inside a television station.

His career would take him to a handful of stations across the nation. In 1999, he became the general manager of KRQE, a station that needed a lot of work. A distant third in ratings.

He took KRQE to the top and expanded into four stations, adding Fox New Mexico, CW, and My50.

Bill was married to his wife Debbie for more than 40 years, having a love many admired, raising three children, and five grandchildren.

Click here to listen to “New Mexico By Choice.”

