Roswell man sentenced for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man received a life sentence in court last week plus 6.5 years for murdering a 15-year-old in 2022. Daniel Flores , 21, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and aggravated assault earlier this summer for shooting and killing Damyn Rodriguez.

Two other teens were injured in the shooting as well. Flores will not be eligible for parole for at least 35 years.

