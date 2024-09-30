Open in App
    Roswell man sentenced for fatal shooting of 15-year-old

    By Jordan Honeycutt,

    2 days ago

    ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man received a life sentence in court last week plus 6.5 years for murdering a 15-year-old in 2022. Daniel Flores , 21, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and aggravated assault earlier this summer for shooting and killing Damyn Rodriguez.

    1 dead in shooting involving Valencia County Sheriff’s Office

    Two other teens were injured in the shooting as well. Flores will not be eligible for parole for at least 35 years.

    Holly O
    1d ago
    He should never be eligible for parole.
    StarGazer
    2d ago
    Enjoy prison, pendejo.
