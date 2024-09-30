CABQ Transit Dept. competes in ‘Bus Roadeo’ for the first time in 20 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in more than 20 years, bus drivers across the city tested their skills in a friendly competition, the “Bus Roadeo,” with a chance to represent the city at the state, or even national, level.

“It’s about being slow and steady and precise here on the course, and also out on the road,” said Mark Warren, ABQ RIDE trainer for Albuquerque’s Transit Department.

“It’s just an awesome opportunity for them to show off their driving skills,” said Bobby Cisneros, deputy director for Albuquerque’s Transit Department.

The competition brought out more than 30 bus drivers from the department. Each driver had eight minutes to complete the course before points would be deducted. Each cone hit would also remove 10 points from their score.

“Everything is designed to represent real-world activities,” Cisneros said.

Drivers needed to complete seven different maneuvers, such as a serpentine and a passenger stop. Some transit employees spoke about how the competition helps raise morale among drivers and why they joined the city’s transit team.

“You do get gratitude for being a service to the general public,” said Joseph Garcia, an ABQ RIDE bus driver.

“I enjoyed it as a driver,” said Meghan Plunkett, a training specialist for the Transit Department. “I loved being out in the city. I loved having the biggest office window in the city.”

City officials say the winner of the competition will move on to the state, and possibly national, level. It’s something Michael Toya, a veteran driver of about 45 years, accomplished when he was a driver on the team.

“In ’87, I won the bus roadeo here, which got me to go to the international in San Francisco,” Toya said.

Handmade trophies were given to the first, second, and third-place finishers.

