    Muni bus involved in Noe Valley multiple-vehicle crash: SFPD

    By Tor Smith,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQC99_0wGGxEo400

    SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said officers from its Mission District Station responded at 11:57 a.m. Monday to the intersection of 24 th and Sanchez streets in Noe Valley for a report of a vehicle collision.

    When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a car “collided with multiple vehicles, including a Muni bus,” said SFPD. Officials said the bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries, which have not yet been disclosed.

    Investigators said it appears that “one of the involved parties may have experienced a medical emergency” just before the crash.

    SFPD said there are no current reports of any other serious injuries.

    This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444.

