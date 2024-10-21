Open in App
    KRON4 News

    WNBA champion, Bay Area native shattered records in latest series

    By Jordan Baker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S3H0_0wFxVQoK00

    ( KRON ) – The New York Liberty officially won a WNBA Championship after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a nail-biting Game 5 (67-62).

    Liberty point guard and Miramonte High School alum Sabrina Ionescu won her first chip with multiple accolades. Ionescu has shattered multiple records in this championship series, including:

    • Record for most three-pointers made in a postseason for the Liberty
    • Tied with Tari Phillips for the fourth-most steals in Liberty postseason history
    • Passed Teresa Weatherspoon for most WNBA Finals assists in Liberty history
    • Holds sole possession on the Liberty’s postseason assists list
    • Most rebounds by a Liberty guard in WNBA Finals history, passing Vickie Johnson
    • Passed Crystal Robinson for third on the Liberty’s all-time postseason field goals made list
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9Jc2_0wFxVQoK00
    New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts with Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

    The point guard scored 5 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in Game 5.

    Sunday’s game also broke records with the most total WNBA Finals attendees with more than 90,000 people.

    Ionescu also won a Gold Medal at this year’s Paris Olympics with the U.S. women’s basketball team.

