WNBA champion, Bay Area native shattered records in latest series

( KRON ) – The New York Liberty officially won a WNBA Championship after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a nail-biting Game 5 (67-62).

Liberty point guard and Miramonte High School alum Sabrina Ionescu won her first chip with multiple accolades. Ionescu has shattered multiple records in this championship series, including:

Record for most three-pointers made in a postseason for the Liberty

Tied with Tari Phillips for the fourth-most steals in Liberty postseason history

Passed Teresa Weatherspoon for most WNBA Finals assists in Liberty history

Holds sole possession on the Liberty’s postseason assists list

Most rebounds by a Liberty guard in WNBA Finals history, passing Vickie Johnson

Passed Crystal Robinson for third on the Liberty’s all-time postseason field goals made list

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts with Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The point guard scored 5 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in Game 5.

Sunday’s game also broke records with the most total WNBA Finals attendees with more than 90,000 people.

Ionescu also won a Gold Medal at this year’s Paris Olympics with the U.S. women’s basketball team.

