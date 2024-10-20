Open in App
    2 people hospitalized after Antioch shooting

    By Jordan Baker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354YfN_0wEfEN0V00

    ( KRON ) – Two people were hospitalized after an Antioch shooting Saturday night, according to the Antioch Police Department.

    At 9:07 p.m., Antioch police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Peppertree Way for a shooting. Responding officers located a 47-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot. Police said officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics took over. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

    33 years ago: A look back at the 1991 Oakland Hills firestorm

    According to police, another victim arrived at a local hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is a 20-year-old man and is in stable condition. Police determined he was a victim of the same shooting.

    Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Antioch Police Department.

    Big Mo
    1d ago
    Antioch is wild asf wasn't that bad when I stayed there
    Don Simonds
    2d ago
    Vote for Ron Bernal and Louie Rocha to clean up Antioch
