2 people hospitalized after Antioch shooting

( KRON ) – Two people were hospitalized after an Antioch shooting Saturday night, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At 9:07 p.m., Antioch police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Peppertree Way for a shooting. Responding officers located a 47-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot. Police said officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics took over. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

According to police, another victim arrived at a local hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is a 20-year-old man and is in stable condition. Police determined he was a victim of the same shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Antioch Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.