    Atherton police investigate Monday residential burglary

    By Ryan Mense,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFTGx_0w9AXwNK00

    ( KRON ) — The Atherton Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred Monday evening. The burglary follows a rash of break-ins that hit the city over Labor Day weekend.

    On Monday, just before 8 p.m., suspects allegedly entered a residence on Parker Avenue through a smashed rear window, Atherton police said. Authorities did not disclose if anything was taken or if the residents were home during the break-in.

    “This incident is under investigation and no other information is available at this time,” the department said in a report.

    No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

    Here is when the first Peninsula Raising Cane’s will open

    Less than two months ago, Atherton Chief of Police Steven McCulley issued a statement to residents after three break-ins plagued Labor Day weekend . In the statement, McCulley said that police presence would be increased in neighborhoods. “You may notice a higher police presence in your neighborhood, and we hope this provides you with some peace of mind,” the chief said at the time.

    Anyone with information on Monday’s burglary, including surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at (650)-688-6500.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

