World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off proves to be a massive contest

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Monday marks the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off Contest in Half Moon Bay.

This contest is literally a massive deal. Last year, the winner broke a world record. The winning pumpkin weighed 2,749 pounds.

The participants of the contest bring pumpkins so large, they have to be brought in by pickup trucks and forklifts.

The first-place winner is set to receive $9 per pound of the pumpkin. If the contestant’s pumpkin breaks the world record, they will receive an additional $30,000.

The winning pumpkin will also be displayed at Half Moon’s Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, which is on Saturday, Oct.19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.