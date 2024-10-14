Open in App
    World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off proves to be a massive contest

    By Jordan BakerMichael Thomas,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwEAt_0w6F75ir00

    HALF MOON BAY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Monday marks the 51st World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off Contest in Half Moon Bay.

    This contest is literally a massive deal. Last year, the winner broke a world record. The winning pumpkin weighed 2,749 pounds.

    2 Bay Area hotels dubbed ‘America’s Most Haunted’: report

    The participants of the contest bring pumpkins so large, they have to be brought in by pickup trucks and forklifts.

    The first-place winner is set to receive $9 per pound of the pumpkin. If the contestant’s pumpkin breaks the world record, they will receive an additional $30,000.

    The winning pumpkin will also be displayed at Half Moon’s Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, which is on Saturday, Oct.19  and Sunday, Oct. 20.

