    Alameda County DA Pamela Price blasted by Livermore PD over felon release

    By Alex Baker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qBiL_0vy06Co400

    ( KRON ) — An East Bay police department took the unusual step Monday of taking to social media to blast under-fire Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the Livermore Police Department took the DA to task over a case involving a “violent felon who attacked two women with a firearm.”

    In what they called an “important update,” Livermore PD explained that 21-year-old Colby Berry of Fremont was arrested in May of 2023 for a “violent attack and robbery” of two women at the Arroyo Shopping Center.

    Berry, police explained, was on parole for a previous felony at the time, involving shooting into an inhabited dwelling. He was wearing an ankle monitor.

    Berry, police went on to say, faced multiple serious charges, including:

    • Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Attempted robbery
    • Robbery
    • Assault with a deadly weapon

    “Despite the severity of these offenses, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office chose not to file special enhancement charges that could have resulted in a longer prison sentence and kept Berry off the streets longer,” police said.

    According to officials, Livermore PD Chief Jeramy Young submitted a formal request to reconsider not adding the enhancements. The charges, according to police, were not adjusted.

    Berry pled guilty in July to two counts of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, with over 460 days already served.

    “I am deeply disappointed with the outcome of this case as it does not adequately protect our community,” said Chief Young. “This is a case where the punishment does not fit the crime. People who use firearms to commit violent crimes must be held accountable. In this case, all the firearm charges were ignored.”

    DA Price is currently the subject of a recall effort. On Saturday, all the unions representing Alameda County police officers unanimously announced their support for recalling Price. East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) also recently joined the chorus of those calling for the DA to be recalled.

    Removing enhancements for weapons and other factors, which if included can add to the length of a sentence, is one of the moves Price has enacted since taking office that has stirred controversy.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

    Comments / 49
    Add a Comment
    Johnny
    50m ago
    Another POs of our society. She should not even become a D.A. in the first place if she can’t understand what is criminals and what is innocent victims mean.. she kept release killers coz they’re her own people.
    Frank Murphy
    1h ago
    Havent they recalled this Soros appointed DA yet?
